Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Bella Boo Needs a Valentine, Could It Be You?

There’s no need to swipe left or right this Valentine’s Day - your true love might just be waiting for you at Dogs Trust Shoreham! With over 440 large and 22 giant dogs currently in the organisation’s care across the nation, Dogs Trust is on a mission to help these lovable hounds find their forever homes. They may have big paws, but their hearts are even bigger, and they are ready to show their new families unconditional love.

On average, most dogs find homes within 60 days of being in Dogs Trust’s care, however larger dogs often wait much longer to meet their match which is why the organisation is shining a light on big dogs this Valentine’s Day. In 2024 alone, one in five dogs handed over to Dogs Trust were classed as large or giant, yet these affectionate companions are often overlooked when it comes to rehoming.

One of the big dogs currently awaiting his forever home is beautiful Bella Boo, the black Labrador cross Rottweiler who has been with Dogs Trust Shoreham for over 200 days. Weighing in at an impressive 33.5kg, which is more than a small refrigerator, Bella Boo is a big bundle of joy. She has been doing exceptionally well with her training and has successfully learnt to wear a muzzle when out in public. She has been mixing well with other dogs and enjoys walks with her canine chums. Her besties at the rehoming centre are Motsi and Reggy, who are both now reserved to go home with their new families, so it would be lovely Bella Boo to find her forever home too.

Bella Boo is the first dog you see as you walk through the rehoming corridor at the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre. She loves to meet visitors and comes to greet people at the glass front of her kennel. She can often be seen keeping cosy in her bed and lounging around on the sofa, but she’s also very active and loves to explore, work on her training, and play with her toys.

Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Big dogs like Bella Boo have so much love to give, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to help them find a family to share it with. Larger dogs can be overlooked, but once you get to know them, you’ll see just how gentle and affectionate they are. If you’re ready to welcome a new best friend into your life, why not visit us and see if your perfect match is waiting?”

For more information about the dogs in our care at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.