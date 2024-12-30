Rotary club brings joy with annual Christmas lunch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
About 80 guests were treated to a Christmas lunch - with all the trimmings and entertainment, too - courtesy of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne.
Some 30 volunteers also stepped in to help deliver the traditional “Alone At Christmas” gathering, held at Our Lady of Ransom Church Hall in Eastbourne.
“It was wonderful too see so many happy faces - and suitably full tummies!’” said Rotraian Jess Gisby, one of the organisers.
The lunch was prepared by hospital catering staff at Eastbourne’s DGH, with sumptuous Christmas cake generously provided by the town’s Grand Hotel.
The lunch is a long-held Eastbourne tradition and has bought comfort and freindship to hundreds of people, over many years.