Rotary club has a new and proud president

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne has a new and proud president at its helm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Dye has succeeded Cris Haniver as the long-established club sets out with ambitious plans to raise charity funds and increase membership still further.

Chris, who has a new vice-president in Jess Gisby, said of his upcoming year: "I am honoured to be elected as the club's president.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to me to assist the most vulnerable in our town and Rotary has a great track record of doing that. I will do my utmost to continue that tradition and by raising our profile, potentially recruit new members to help in the vital work Rotary does locally, nationally and internationally.

"We have an ambitious calendar of events in place, so watch this space."

Further photograph shows Jess Gisby being welcomed into her new role by fellow rotarian Ian Huke.