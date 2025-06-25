Rotary club has a new and proud president
Chris Dye has succeeded Cris Haniver as the long-established club sets out with ambitious plans to raise charity funds and increase membership still further.
Chris, who has a new vice-president in Jess Gisby, said of his upcoming year: "I am honoured to be elected as the club's president.
"It is important to me to assist the most vulnerable in our town and Rotary has a great track record of doing that. I will do my utmost to continue that tradition and by raising our profile, potentially recruit new members to help in the vital work Rotary does locally, nationally and internationally.
"We have an ambitious calendar of events in place, so watch this space."
Further photograph shows Jess Gisby being welcomed into her new role by fellow rotarian Ian Huke.