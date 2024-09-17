Rotary Club of Horsham welcomes new corporate members
Peter Williams, president of Rotary Club of Horsham (left), welcomed two new corporate members during a club meeting on September 12. These were Chris Cooper, director of Seofon Business Services, and Tracey Shaw, head of fundraising for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.
Horsham Rotary is encouraging corporate membership because it benefits an organisation’s business, employees and community. It enhances their profile as a business committed to corporate social responsibility; demonstrates that serving others is part of their corporate culture, which is appreciated by employees and customers; and enables their employees to network and develop their skills.
A corporate (primary) member is a full member of the Rotary club. They can have up to two associate members who can attend meetings and participate in all Rotary activities.
“Volunteering has been shown to improve employee morale, engagement and confidence,” Williams said. “Many CEOs and other leaders include Rotary membership in their CVs because of its global reputation for combining business development and community service.”
Rotary is one of the world’s largest volunteer service organisations, with 1.2 million members in 220 countries. Its mission is to create positive change in the lives of others through the Rotary motto ‘Service above Self’.
If your organisation would like to learn more about corporate membership in Rotary, there is a ‘Lunch and Launch’ event on Thursday, September 26. Please contact [email protected]
