Rotary club welcomes its latest new member

By Keith Ridley
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 08:58 BST
Nigel Thompson with Cris HaniverNigel Thompson with Cris Haniver
Nigel Thompson with Cris Haniver
The Rotary club of Eastbourne has a new member in Nigel Thompson, pictured here being welcomed by club president, Cris Haniver.

Nigel is a former member of the Rotary club of Bourne End and Cookham in Buckinghamshire and is a retired corporate pensions officer.

He and his wife, Leah, moved to Eastbourne and now lives in Polegate.

