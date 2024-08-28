Rotary club welcomes its latest new member

Nigel Thompson with Cris Haniver

The Rotary club of Eastbourne has a new member in Nigel Thompson, pictured here being welcomed by club president, Cris Haniver.

Nigel is a former member of the Rotary club of Bourne End and Cookham in Buckinghamshire and is a retired corporate pensions officer.

He and his wife, Leah, moved to Eastbourne and now lives in Polegate.