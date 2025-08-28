Rotary District Governor visits Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Club

Olatunji Olaleye (L) and John Ollerton - President of Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary

The Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District was delighted to welcome the District Governor Olatunji Olaleye (known as TJ) to its weekly meeting at The Roundabout Hotel, West Chiltington.

Olatunji expressed admiration for the hard work of the Club members and gratitude for the generosity of the local people of Storrington and Pulborough district in their support of Rotary's local and international charities through the Storrington Book Stalls, Monthly film nights at Sullington Village hall, Pop in Lunches in Storrington, Car Boot Sales, Christmas Tree Recycling and many more fund raising events held throughout the year.