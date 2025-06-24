Rotary Funday Sunday is coming to Horsham Park on 6 July

The Rotary Club of Horsham is holding its annual Funday Sunday on Sunday, 6 July from 12pm- 5pm in Horsham Park.

This is Horsham’s largest community event – a family day packed with fun for all ages and entry is free!

There are children’s activities, music, sports, all types of food and drink, and over 70 trade, charity, and community stalls. We have the thrilling M&L Benson’s Pleasure Fair, along with entertainers, circus performers and traders.

Our host for the day is Tim Fifield, a popular local actor, director and playwright who has written and starred in many theatre productions. On the big stage are the headline band Scaramouche, along with Slacking Henry, Act Too Arts Academy and Rock Choir.

Rotary Funday Sunday begins with the arrival of the Children's Parade

“We are delighted to host Rotary Funday Sunday,” said Rotary Club of Horsham President Adrian Mellor. “It’s wonderful to bring the community together for a really enjoyable family afternoon.”

The event kicks off with the arrival of the amazing Horsham Children’s Parade, which begins in Denne Road at 11am. Local schools have created a spectacle of imaginative costumes with the theme “Celebrating Sussex”.

“A big thank you to our sponsors, advertisers, supporters and helpers,” said Rotary co-organiser Caroline Gould. “And a huge thank you to M&L Benson’s Pleasure Fair, which partners with us to provide free access to special-needs children and their families.”

The Rotary Club of Horsham has been serving the community of Horsham District since 1923. It is part of Rotary International, a global service organisation that helps people in local and international communities.