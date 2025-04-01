Rotary hand of friendship extends across the Atlantic

The hand of friendship extended across the Atlantic when long serving Rotarian, Maarten Huxley, returned for a visit to his hometown of Eastbourne.

Maarten has lived and worked in America for the past 50 years and the member and past president of the Rotary club of Duxbury, Massachusetts, was warmly welcomed by members of the Rotary club of Eastbourne. He is pictured here exchanging bannerettes with Eastbourne club president elect, Chris Dye (right). Maarten joined local rotarians in listening to an excellent talk during the evening meeting by Gerry Hewitt, CEO of the Beachy Head Chaplaincy. For more information on the work or membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, visit www.eastbournerotary.org.uk