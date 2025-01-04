Rotary Remembrance festive Tree of Light hampers brings a cheer to those in need.
Allan Russell, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Hastings, thanked Zoe Rushton and her staff at A1 Quality Care for putting the hampers together and delivering them.
Zoe said “We have very happy elderly who had something to look forward to at Christmas and so thank you to everyone who helped raise the money to pay for this.” Zoe has received many letters from recipients and said, “I think it was nice to have some insight into the people and their stories which demonstrates the reach, kindness and generosity that Rotary has into our local community.”
Allan Russell thanked the Hastings and St Leonards Observer for publishing the dedications and the latest ones to be received are printed below.
Eric and Hilda Kemp, A dearly loved and sadly missed Mum, Dad, Nan, Grandad and Nanna xx.
Greg Ripley, it’s been 10 years! Miss you, Mark & Rose
Debi & Lucy, Love as always, Mum, Dad & Family