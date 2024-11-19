Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A support group for older people in Rotherfield has received the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Rotherfield St Martin is among six elite Sussex charities to receive the honour. Rotherfield St Martin offers friendship, advice and support to help combat isolation and loneliness. This award is the highest accolade a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE. The successful group is among 281 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups from across the UK to receive the prestigious award. As well as Rotherfield St Martin five other charities names this week are Sanctuary, Eastbourne; the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve ;Mankind; Havens Community Cars; Rotherfield St Martin; and Time to Talk Befriending.

The KAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

Recipients are announced annually on the King’s birthday. His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, said of the announcement: “We are incredibly proud of all the volunteer groups who have been awarded the highly sought-after King's Award for Voluntary Service. Even being nominated is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers who work tirelessly in service of their communities.

"For them to have been recognised in this way is a reflection of the rich tapestry of charities within East Sussex who give their all to care for others."

Membership of the group is open to anyone in Rotherfield and the surrounding areas in the TN6 post code who are of retirement age. Their daily activities include exercise, outings, social clubs ,wellbeing therapies, a volunteer driver service, advice and support from the team in the office and much more. We ensure that people living with dementia are supported to attend all our activities and we run a support group for unpaid carers.

A spokeswoman said: "We are a very friendly team and guarantee a warm welcome. Alongside our volunteers we are on hand to offer services and activities to provide a full circle of support, advice and companionship. We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in meeting and making new friends either as a member or volunteer.