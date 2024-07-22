Royal Eastbourne Golf Club captain's charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was with immense pride and pleasure that I was invited to Summerdown Special School, which is part of The Southfields Trust, to open the new sensory room.

The equipment for this room was provided from the proceeds of The Royal Eastbourne Golf Club Charity fundraising during my year as Club Captain in 2023.

Accompanied by my wife Denise, our Lady Captain Su Htoon and her husband Gerald we were formally welcomed by Anna Savage, Head of Provision and Penny Kershaw, Principal Designate.

They arranged for a ribbon cutting ceremony performed with one of the pupils. We were then shown the state-of-the-art equipment we had purchased. We then stayed and watched and interacted with some pupils as they enjoyed the use of this wonderful facility.

Sensory Room opening.

It was heartening and gratifying to actually see the benefits of the fundraising done by the club throughout the year. I would like to thank all the members who helped raise the £6,414 and the members and guests for their generosity.

Clive Oughton, Club Captain 2023