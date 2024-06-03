Royal Marines visit Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Professional musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service and Corps of Drums visited the Burgess Hill Marching Youth ahead of their concert for family and friends last month.

On Sunday, May 19, BHMY welcomed eight musicians from the Royal Marines to London Meed Primary School where they rehearse.

The band was put through its paces by professional Bandmaster Martyn Chapman who was incredibly impressed by the standard of the young musicians. He thoroughly enjoyed helping them to improve the pieces of music that they had planned to play at a concert the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BHMY drummers worked with the Royal Marines Corps of Drums and again, showed what capable young musicians they are by performing a piece of music composed for a Royal Marines competition.

Some of the BHMY with Royal Marines Musicians.

Bandmaster Claire Stacey said: "We were practising for a concert for family and friends and the additional work on the music helped to get us ready for that.

"It's opportunities like this that make all the difference to the band members. When they hear professional musicians telling them that they're shocked by the standard of musicianship and how good they are, it really boosts them.

"It's also great because the instructors learn new things from watching and talking to the professionals. Having links like this has really helped to improve the band as a whole and I hope we can continue to work with both the Royal Marines Band Service and British Army Music."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following week, BHMY opened the doors to family and friends for a small concert to share what they had been working on.

The band doesn't often do concerts, and this was just a chance to show their closest supporters what they've been learning since January. The concert had a great audience turnout and feedback was incredibly positive. Parents and guests commented on how amazing the band sounded, the variety of music and how well the newest members played. Since it was such a success, BHMY will be planning more small concerts for the future.