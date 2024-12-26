Rumblemania hits the Worthing stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who will be the new Rumblemania Trophy champion when one of the most popular events in the wrestling calendar takes place in Worthing at the weekend?

The big annual Christmas spectacular is being staged at the Charmandean Centre on Sunday, December 29, and stars from the grappling game will be fighting it out to be the last man standing and leave the arena with the trophy.

Heading the line-up will be Portugal’s international star “Fantastic” David Francisco, who will be bidding to become only the second overseas wrestler to lift the trophy after Germany’s Christian Eckstein triumphed in 2005.

Francisco, a two-time Portuguese Wrestling Association champion, has seen action this year in France and Italy as well as his homeland, and on his only previous Charmandean appearance back in April came close to upsetting PWF title-holder Jordon Breaks before losing by the odd fall in three.

"Fantastic" David Francisco from Portugal will be one of the rumble stars

The Rumblemania Trophy has been held every year since 1997 barring the Covid years, and among the other big names to have won the event are Robbie Brookside, Flash Barker, Mal Sanders and Sunday’s referee, former world champion Steve Grey.

The card will also include a full programme of tag-team and solo bouts in the run-up to the main event where the wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope.

Among the leading contenders is likely to be Worthing star Anthony Storm, one half of the Storm Boyz tag team, who has been hitting the headlines since returning from a stint in America at the famed Santino Brothers Academy in Los Angeles.

Also in the fray will be PWF champions Cameron and David Lovejoy, impressive Londoner Harry Sefton, and a host of other Charmandean favourites including Isaac Freyda, Casey Bitout and PJ Reeves.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366. Bar and refreshments will be available.