Run for Rare relay along Sussex Coast to mark Rare Disease Day

Sussex charity, Keep Me Breathing, will mark Rare Disease Day with a nighttime coastal relay run on Wednesday, 26 February, 2025. Five groups of runners will carry a blue beacon from Arundel Town Square to Hove Seafront, "Lighting Up for Rare" and connecting the charity's two homes on the Sussex coast.

Beau Kent from Arundel was born with a rare breathing condition called CCHS which means as soon as he falls asleep he stops breathing. His parents Ash and Eloise Kent have been involved in the Sussex charity, Keep Me Breathing, since it started in 2022, raising funds for a new treatment for all children affected by this condition. Ash is the first runner in the Run for Rare relay along with Stewart Cumming from Edgcumbes Coffee Roasters & Tea Merchant which is supporting the event. The event will begin at Arundel Town Hall with an official Beacon lighting by Arundel Mayor, Tony Hunt, who has adopted Keep Me Breathing as one of the Town Council’s chosen charities. There will then be a procession down to Arundel Town Square where Angela Standing, the Town Crier will announce the start of the run.

The local community is encouraged to congregate in the Town Square at 5pm on Wednesday 26 February to support the charity and celebrate the start of Run for Rare in Arundel with relay handover points in Littlehampton, Ferring, Lancing, Shoreham and finishing on Hove Beach.

Councillor Tony Hunt, Arundel’s Mayor said, “We are delighted to be supporting this event at the Town Hall as we greatly admire the work of the Kent family and the Keep Me Breathing charity in their quest for a better future for all children with this rare condition. The local community has been very supportive and we know this event will be a lot of fun as well as an important fundraiser for the charity.”

Everyone is welcome to join us on 26th February at Arundel Town Square to support the start of our Run!

Any donations to the charity are gratefully received and can be given via the Run for Rare JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/team/runforrare or through the charity website www.keepmebreathing.com.

Rare Disease Day, an annual campaign which runs on the last day of February of each year, aims to raise awareness, advocate for better support and research, foster community among those affected, and promote inclusivity, highlighting the collective impact of over 6,000 rare diseases worldwide. In the UK 3.5 million people are living with a rare condition, over 70% of which are genetic and start in childhood.

“Having a rare disease diagnosis is incredibly tough because so little is generally known about the condition which means you don’t have access to the same diagnostic tools, information, specialist care or treatments that you can expect from a non-rare condition. The investment just isn’t there for rare conditions.” said James Oakley from Hove and Founder of Keep Me Breathing as well as Dad to 3 year old Casper who also has CCHS.

Children with CCHS don’t have the automatic function to breathe when they sleep and are at risk of sudden death without artificial life support. The standard treatment is life-long mechanical ventilation but Keep Me Breathing aims to change this with an advanced technology, a breathing pacemaker device that will be fitted into the diaphragm to simulate natural breathing. The device aims to replace the ventilator, providing untold freedom to families like the Kent family and all those across the country and worldwide who are seeking independence and a better future for their children.