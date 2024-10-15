Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether it’s the full 26.2 mile course of the Brighton Marathon or the 13.1 miles of the Brighton Half, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is calling for runners to join #TeamRaystede next year and take part to raise money for animals in need.

For both events, runners can either sign up with one of the charity’s own places or for those that have already purchased their spot, they can sign up to raise money for Raystede.

Taking place on Sunday 2 March, the Brighton Half-Marathon is the perfect way to shake off the winter blues as it’s one of the first half-marathons of the year.

Known as the “happiest half-marathon", the route takes in the famous Brighton Palace Pier, Hove’s colourful beach huts, the historic Royal Pavilion and the iconic i360, and to make it even more special, the event will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2025!

Join #Team Raystede

One of the runners joining #TeamRaystede for the Brighton Half-Marathon will be Pippa Watson, who said: “Over the past year I have started running and I felt like I needed a challenge to keep me motivated and what better way than to sign up for the Brighton Half Marathon!

“I decided to raise money for Raystede as I work at the charity within the CFS section (Chelonia, Fowl & Smalls) as an Animal Care Assistant, so it is a cause very close to my heart. My section cares for a wide variety of animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, chickens, ducks, tortoises and terrapins, that are often forgotten, misunderstood or overlooked and so I hope to raise awareness about the joy their little personalities can bring to your life and help raise money for their ongoing care and rehabilitation whilst at Raystede.”

For those who want to run further and faster for Raystede, the charity also has 10 places available for the Brighton Marathon on Sunday 6 April.

This is one of the UK's biggest and best marathons with the 26.2 mile route taking competitors through one of Britain's most vibrant cities and is renowned for its buzzing atmosphere, crowd support and personal bests - this is a marathon for every runner's bucket list!

Each member of #TeamRaystede for both events will receive a fundraising pack that includes their own personalised running vest, along with fundraising tips and advice.

Your donations matter

Raystede relies on sponsorship and voluntary donations to rescue, rehome and rehabilitate the animals in its care. The charity has experienced a challenging few years as the continuing impact of the cost of living crisis means it has seen a huge increase in the number of animals it has been asked to take in.

Wendy Bardsley, Head of Fundraising at Raystede explains: “Our running events are an excellent way to raise vital funds for Raystede. Taking part is guaranteed to get your heart pumping and bursting with pride, knowing that every step you take and the funds you are raising go directly to helping the animals in our care, plus our team will be there to cheer you on!

“We have seen a huge number of requests from people sadly having to give up their beloved animals, a slowdown in rehoming, and ever-increasing costs. The animals at Raystede need your help now more than ever.”

To find out more about taking part in either of these running events visit www.raystede.org/running