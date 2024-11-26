Run for Rockinghorse in this year's Santa Dash.

Everyone’s favourite festive event is back on December 7 so sign up now to fundraise for Rockinghorse this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Santa Dash along Hove seafront is one of the highlights of the festive season in Sussex, with hundreds of Santas coming together to complete the 5k run and kick off the Christmas season.

Around 650 people normally take part in the sponsored run starting on the seafront in Hove, heading West along the coast and then returning to the starting line to collect their medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race is organised by Commonwealth silver medallist runner, John Gladwin, and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity has been the main charity partner of the race since 2015.

Rory in the Trevor Mann Baby Unit

Every year the intrepid Santas, big and small, bring smiles and festive cheer to passers-by, raising over £45,000 for the charity since becoming the charity partner.

The money raised at this year’s event will go towards the charity’s Christmas Star appeal which aims to bring Christmas to children and families spending time in hospital over the festive period.

Spending time in hospital over Christmas isn’t fun for anyone, but it’s even worse for children – not knowing if Father Christmas will know where to find them, not being able to enjoy Christmas at home with their family, not to mention being scared and worried about their treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Rockinghorse are making sure no-one misses out and is fundraising for advent calendars, presents and fun activities in the run up to Christmas.

Kate and Rory

One runner raising money for the charity in this year’s event has a special reason for wanting to get involved. Kate is doing the Santa Dash for Rockinghorse this year for the third time, and she’ll be joined by her 9-year-old son Rory.

Rory spent the first two weeks of his life on the Trevor Mann Baby Unit (TMBU) when he was born in October 2015. Rory was born after a normal pregnancy but was immediately whisked off to another room and put on a Rockinghorse funded cooling mat.

He was covered in wires but continued to make progress every day in TMBU, and eventually Kate and her husband Pete were able to hold Rory for the first time when he was a week old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said: “It was a really difficult couple of weeks. After the elation of our little boy arriving, we were then in a whirlwind of having a sick baby that needed all this extra care so early in his life.

Run for Rockinghorse in this year's Santa Dash.

“But the care and attention that we received from the wonderful staff at the hospital was absolutely amazing. They were always so calm and positive, even bringing little treats like home-made brownies to the waiting rooms, which made the world of difference.

“The lifesaving equipment and the speed with which the staff got Rory treated was fantastic. It was also wonderful to be able to have our own room after a couple of nights, where Rory could eventually join me. It really made such a difference.”

Rory is now a very healthy 9-year-old, obsessed with football and skateboarding, is full of energy and fearless. Plus, he’s the best big brother to his younger sister Daisy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Kate still remembers those first few weeks and wanted to help make sure the level of care her family received is available for other families. So, she wants to help fundraise for Rockinghorse at the Santa Dash again this year.

Kate added: “I absolutely love the Santa Dash, it’s such great fun! And it’s a great chance for us to be able to support the charity that made such a difference to our lives.”

Emma Henderson, Supporter Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse, loves the event and looks forward to it every year. She said: “The Santa Dash is such an iconic event and it’s always brilliant fun. Seeing the sea of red hats bobbing along is fantastic and the support of the runners is so important to us.

“Having people sign up to fundraise for Rockinghorse will make such a difference to families like Kate’s. We can’t do what we do without this support so if anyone was thinking of running this year, signing up to take part in aid of Rockinghorse will make it extra special.”

If you want to sign up to support Rockinghorse in the Santa Dash, just take a look on their website at www.rockinghorse.org.uk or call 01273 330044.