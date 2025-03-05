Run through the rainbow at Eastbourne hospice fundraiser

An array of colours will be shooting through the air at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Rainbow Run fundraiser this summer.

Taking place at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham, on Saturday 7th June, the 5 kilometre course has seven paint stations and two foam stations – with a big paint party at the end. Participants can choose to walk, dance, skip or stroll along the route.

Tickets are on early bird price until 31st March and cost £15 for adults, £10 for children and £45 for families of 2 adults and up to 3 children.

Katie Glen is taking part in memory of her husband, Ash, who was supported by St Wilfrid’s to die at home. Ash was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged just 37 and died less than a year later, leaving behind Katie and their two young children, Maisie and Grayson.

“The St Wilfrid’s team made sure Ash was comfortable, helping with personal care and administering medication,” Katie said. “They organised a hospital bed for our home and were always there for us; even after Ash had passed away, they checked on me. St Wilfrid’s is the team that nobody ever wants to have, but we're lucky to have.

“That’s why I’ve signed up for Rainbow Run with friends and family, some of whom are currently being supported by the hospice. I want to help St Wilfrid’s because it’s an amazing place and I’m so grateful for everything they did for us,” Katie added.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Event Manager, Beth Hillier, said: “Rainbow Run is perfect for families, friends, colleagues and anyone else who wants to experience the joy of running through the colours of the rainbow, whilst raising vital funds for hospice care. Our thanks go to Whiteline Manufacturing and Team Frames who have kindly sponsored the event.”

For more information, visit events. stwhospice.org/rainbow-run-pr, email [email protected] or call 01323 434241.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.