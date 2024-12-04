Runners encouraged to take part in Chichester Festival of Running

Excitement is mounting as registration is now open for the 2025 Chichester Half Marathon and Festival of Running, set to take place on Sunday 5 October 2025.

Now entering its 13th year, the event, run by leading leisure operator Everyone Active, attracts beginners and experienced runners alike.

Everyone Active manages Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, on behalf of Chichester District Council.

The iconic South Coast race is a challenging and beautiful ‘multi-terrain’ half marathon with a good mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country, taking in the major City Centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular rural scenery in the surrounding Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

Chichester Festival of Running 2024

The race will appeal to people of all abilities from the beginner to the more experienced runner. Many runners know the course well, having have returned to run it year after year.

For athletes who prefer a shorter distance, 10 miler and 6 miler options are also available, in addition to the popular Chichester Half Marathon Relay, which allows three team members to split the half marathon course between them.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to again deliver this fantastic community event, which takes in so many of the district’s unique sights. We are proud to welcome novices and first-timers as well as more experienced runners, by offering a variety of distances suited to all.

“We can’t wait to see as many of our local runners as possible on the start line this year.”