Runners enjoy final Run the Seasons race around Lawns polo fields

Cowdray’s Run the Seasons races culminated on a sunny summer’s evening in June where runners enjoyed racing around Lawns polo fields through beautiful countryside to the picturesque Ambersham Common.

Around 350 runners took part in the last of a series of four races in autumn, winter, spring and summer which showcased different areas of the Estate at all times of year. After the summer race, prizes were presented and a fun Asado was held for both participants and spectators.

Runners were able to choose between a 5km, 10km and a dog-friendly Canicross – ensuring that was a race suited everyone. The overall male series winner of the 10-kilometre series was Carl Fiford and the female winner was Natalie Wettler, who both won a luxury hamper from the Cowdray Farm Shop and Café.

Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Land Manager, who has been involved in organising all the Run the Seasons events in conjunction with Raw Energy Pursuits, said: “The Summer race was particularly special seeing everyone in high spirts enjoying the run and then the celebration afterwards.

The Summer Run the Seasons race at Cowdray.

“However, all four races have been terrific, and a great opportunity for runners and their friends and families to come to the Estate and experience this beautiful area at all times of year. We are looking forward to the Maize Maze Run and the next Run the Seasons series.”

The Maize Maze Run is on Monday, August 26, and the course will include various sections of the maze as well as the sunflower and wildflower meadow. There will be signs through the maze and participants will have the option to also walk the maze afterwards and enjoy everything on offer at the event including refreshments and light snacks.

The second Run the Seasons series starts on Saturday, October 12 celebrating all things Autumn. It is held on the same day as Apple Day at the Cowdray Farm Shop where everyone can enjoy a fun apple themed event with live music.

For more information on the Maize Maze run, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/the-maize-maze-run/