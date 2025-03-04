Runners support Rockinghorse in Brighton Half Marathon and Youth Races

Hundreds of runners enjoyed perfect conditions in the ALTRA Brighton Half Marathon Youth Races and the main Brighton Half Marathon.

This year the Youth Races, kindly sponsored by JG&JG Lagridge, took place on Saturday 1 March along Hove Prom and saw runners in five different age categories running the mile long route, giving young people a unique opportunity to experience the buzz of race weekend and Rockinghorse were incredibly proud to be the official charity partner for the third year in a row.

Every young runner taking part received a special t-shirt and medal to show off to their friends and family, along with prizes for the winners in each of the five categories.

One young Rockinghorse runner, eight-year-old Amy Burfott, said, “I wanted to run for Rockinghorse because it’s such a great charity. The run was exciting, and I felt very proud once I’d finished and I’ve raised £200!”

Gemma Chumnansin with her sons.

Another young runner, Jessica Borrer aged 10 said, "I wanted to run for Rockinghorse to help children live life to the fullest. This was my first time doing the Youth Race and I felt amazing and proud."

Thanks to Amy and Jessica’s efforts, along with the other 78 young people who fundraised for Rockinghorse in the Youth raises, the charity has so far raised over £12,000.

Along with being the charity recipient of the Youth Races, there were also 21 Rockinghorse runners in the main half marathon event on Sunday 2 March who so far have raised nearly £10,000.

Gemma Chumnansin raised £400 and said, "I did the half marathon, and my sons did the Youth Race on Saturday too. The reason I wanted to raise money was that I’m headteacher of Woodingdean Primary School and lots of our staff and families from school have been looked after by the amazing staff at the Royal Alex. Rockinghorse have been a valued support during difficult times."

Amy Burfoot, aged 8, with her medal.

Lee Pollard, Director of JG&JR Langridge, said, "We were really happy to be the Rockinghorse corporate sponsor for this year’s Brighton Half Youth Race to help with their vital work to improve the lives of children and families in our community.

"It was my first time down there and it was a brilliant event that gets the kids out doing physical exercise whilst having fun and also encourages young people to get involved in meaningful causes. My son Harry and his Steyning Reds U12 teammates came together to run the race and they managed to raise £1501.00 between them for such an important cause."

Emma Cunliffe, Supporter Engagement Manager from Rockinghorse said, “A huge well done to everyone who did the Brighton Half Marathon Youth Races and Half Marathon for Rockinghorse this weekend! We loved cheering on all of the amazing runners in the glorious sunshine and hope they’re proud of themselves and the difference they’re making in their local community!

“And we are so grateful to JG and JR Langridge for being our corporate sponsor for the Youth Race. Not only were they our sponsor, but they got a team together from the Steyning Reds U12s football team who took part in the Youth Race and raised an incredible £1,385!”

Jessica Borer, aged 10, with her medal.

The money raised by all the runners will go towards helping hundreds of babies, children and young people throughout Sussex including supporting projects that support young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

If you’ve been inspired to sign up for a challenge or event in support of your local children’s charity, just take a look at the Rockinghorse website where you can find details of lots more fun events. Just visit www.rockinghorse.org.uk or call them on 01273 330044.