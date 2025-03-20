Running expert reveals how to avoid foot pain during the Hastings Half Marathon

This Sunday, thousands of runners will take part in the Hastings Half Marathon. Some will be doing it for charity, whilst others for their own personal goals. Runners have spent months training for this event.

However, one of the downsides is bad foot pain, which can put runners off (especially new ones). Many new starters might not be aware of ways they can make running easier on their feet.

So Alexa Duckworth-Briggs, Running Coach at We Run, is here to give them a helping hand by revealing seven tips.

1: Invest in good socks

One of the most common mistakes runners can make is investing in good quality shoes without doing the same with their socks. Uncomfortable socks can cause blisters and chafing, which ultimately leads to discomfort and reduced performance. A good pair of running socks will provide cushioning for your feet while also reducing friction. This doesn’t just benefit your feet but also your trainers; it prevents the sock from wearing away the inside of the shoe, making them last longer.

2: Wear properly fitted shoes

When running, it’s important to wear trainers that are properly fitted to your feet. Loose trainers can easily cause ankle injuries. Tight shoes cause soreness in your feet, making it difficult and painful to run. It’s recommended that you buy shoes in person, as it gives you an opportunity to try the shoes on before buying. This will let you know if they fit nicely and are comfortable to wear.

3: Warm up properly

Warming up increases blood flow to your ankles and feet, which will allow them to be more flexible during running. This reduces the chance of injury, which ultimately will keep your feet pain-free. Good examples of warm-ups include heel flicks and high knees. Heel flicks are when you run slowly forward while kicking your heels up towards your buttocks. High knees require you to lift your knees up towards your chest whilst jogging. Both put pressure on your feet, preparing them for activity.

4: Take rest days

Rest days are crucial, especially after a long run. Your feet will be naturally tired and will require rest before being at maximum ability again. Elevating your feet above your heart level (on a pillow whilst lying down) will also help reduce any inflammation. This will speed up your recovery time, allowing you to run long distances more often. Less experienced runners should do long-distance runs no more than three times a week. This allows plenty of time for recovery and prevents further risk of injury.

5: Don’t ignore pain

It’s common for runners to ignore persistent foot pain, as they believe it will ‘just go away eventually’. However, what they don’t realise is that ignoring the problem just makes it worse. Mild pain can be a sign of a more serious issue; it could lead to worsened pain and reduced mobility. If you have foot pain that won’t leave you alone, then contact your GP for an appointment. They will be able to see if the problem is just minor or if there is something more serious at play.

Alexa Duckworth-Briggs, Running Coach at We Run:

‘’Foot pain is never great; it makes working and doing day-to-day activities much harder, which is likely to put someone new to running off. So it’s crucial that you take good care of your feet and invest in comfortable shoes along with good socks.

"It isn’t all about what items you have either; the best thing you can do for your feet is to allow them time to rest. Listen to your feet, as continuing through the pain could cause further and more serious damage.’’