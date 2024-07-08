Running out of Time Relay passes through Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running out of Time is a relay that highlights climate campaigns and projects around Britain.

It started at Ben Nevis and ends at Big Ben in London. And new for 2024, the route visited the south coast, where the baton passed through Worthing before arriving in Brighton.

Volunteers helped deliver the message in the baton calling for action to cut emissions, restore nature, and support those hardest hit by climate change.

Local cyclists from Worthing Climate resilience Centre (CREW) and other environmental groups took part in the south coast stage.

Worthing Councillors Claire Hunt and Ian Davey, both of the Green Party joined the ride and commented: "A huge thanks to Climate Relay for organising this positive and inspiring event, which has coincided with a general election in which the two main parties have been dismally silent on climate and nature action and how they will support those who will be most affected. Let’s hope Westminster listens to the urgent message that we are running out of time."

The Relay started on June 6 at Ben Nevis before undertaking an extraordinary 2,436km journey to Big Ben in Parliament Square, Comprising 210 stages - and 80-plus visits to climate and nature projects, sporting bodies and venues, schools, events and iconic locations.