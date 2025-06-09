Rupert helps students in Hastings to draw out a calmer future
Rupert, an expert in furniture and product design, is running a four-week course at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings, for a small group of students.
The two-hour sessions will then continue every Tuesday on June 24, July 1, and July 8, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Rupert, who a volunteer at the greenhouse off St Helens Road, said: “With a close focus on what we see, and using our hands to follow our eyes while holding a pencil, we can see more. We can engage with life more closely, and create a calm and tranquil space.”
The course costs £48, including materials, and is suitable for anyone who is interested in mindfulness and meditation. No experience is necessary. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 13, via Eventbrite.
All profits will go to the greenhouse group.