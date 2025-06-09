Rupert helps students in Hastings to draw out a calmer future

By Lynda Mary Foy
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Retired lecturer Rupert Bozeat will lead a course in mindful, meditative drawing, starting on Tuesday, June 17.

Rupert, an expert in furniture and product design, is running a four-week course at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings, for a small group of students.

The two-hour sessions will then continue every Tuesday on June 24, July 1, and July 8, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rupert, who a volunteer at the greenhouse off St Helens Road, said: “With a close focus on what we see, and using our hands to follow our eyes while holding a pencil, we can see more. We can engage with life more closely, and create a calm and tranquil space.”

Drawing Life: A four-week course with Rupery Bozeat.Drawing Life: A four-week course with Rupery Bozeat.
Drawing Life: A four-week course with Rupery Bozeat.

The course costs £48, including materials, and is suitable for anyone who is interested in mindfulness and meditation. No experience is necessary. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 13, via Eventbrite.

All profits will go to the greenhouse group.

Related topics:HastingsTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice