Rupert Toovey: Former Arundel and South Downs MP's collection of Worcester porcelain to be sold at Toovey's

Selected pieces from Howard Flight’s collection of Worcester porcelain are to auctioned at Toovey’s on Thursday, December 11.

Lord Flight has always been proud to be a descendent of Thomas Flight (1726-1800) who purchased the Worcester Porcelain Company for £3000 for his two sons, Joseph (1762-1838) and John (c.1766-1791). John Flight had been the London agent for Worcester. Howard Flight’s link to his ancestor inspired his passion for collecting Worcester porcelain even as a boy.

The acquisition of Worcester by Thomas Flight in 1783 marked the beginning of a new period of manufacture. The formula of the paste was modified resulting in a more purely white body. The style and decoration of pieces evolved following the influence of the fashionable Neo-classical taste. Chinese influences would also be seen in the decorative schemes and patterns.

In 1793 Martin Barr became a partner in the firm and subsequently younger members of the Barr family would join the company. Reflecting this the name of the manufactory evoked from Flight & Barr (1793-1807) to Barr, Flight & Barr (1807-1818) and Flight, Barr & Barr (1813-1840).

A selection of pieces from Lord Flight’s collection of Worcester porcelain.

During this period the output quality and decoration was outstanding. Their wares ranged from simply decorated tea wares in 1790 to superb Regency vases and ornaments employing some of the nation’s leading ceramic artists.

My friendship with Howard was seeded by our shared passion for porcelain, art and antiques. He has always been a great advocate for Toovey’s. We first met whilst he was the serving MP for the Arundel and South Downs constituency between 1997 and 2005. His wife, Christabel, became a great friend too and I became her chaplain in 2011/2012 as she served as the Lord Mayor of Westminster. So I am delighted that Toovey’s will be conducting the sale for them.

The pieces illustrated all date from between 1783 and 1840 and show both the richness and restraint to be found in late Georgian and Regency Worcester porcelain. Neo-classical shapes and red and green acanthus leaf scrolls inform the decorative scheme of the teapot and the shape of the sauce tureen with its flame finial. The Chinese influence is apparent in the Kakiemon inspired restrained decorative schemes and the contrasting, exuberant japanned patterns.

In our beige age the colours and designs are refreshing and intoxicating. The collection has bat printed ware, pieces with titled landscapes, birds and flowers, it really is a delight and a testament to Howard Flight’s passion for Worcester.

The Revd. Rupert Toovey with Lord and Lady Flight in Westminster.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.