Rupert Toovey: Our island nation united by a common story

The Revd. Johnathan Swindells, Rector of Storrington, leading an Act of Remembrance accompanied by the Royal British Legion, and Storrington Parish Council.

This Sunday and in the coming week we will once again reflect upon the costs of defending righteousness, freedom and liberty, giving thanks not only for our allies but also for reconciliation and peace.

Outside churches across Britain, Europe and America the common story and Christian heritage which unites us will be expressed in services of Remembrance and thanksgiving. Beside War Memorials across Britain these familiar bidding words will be heard:

‘We have come to remember before God those who have died for their country in the two world wars and the many conflicts of the years that have followed. Some we knew and loved: we treasure their memory still. Others are unknown to us: to their remembrance too, we give our time…With thanksgiving we recall services offered and sacrifices made…’

In Storrington Remembrance Sunday has become the largest Civic service of the year uniting our community across the generations. The streets will be filled with the standards of the Royal British Legion, the Air Training Corps, the Royal Navy Association and the youth organisations as they march to St Mary’s Parish Church for a service of thanksgiving and remembrance.

Des Knight, Brigadier Willie Shackell and Richard Shenton of the Royal British Legion Act of Remembrance at St Mary’s, Storrington.

At 2.55pm all will assemble for the act of remembrance led by the Revd Johnathan Swindells at the War Memorial on the south side of the Church. Against the backdrop of the South Downs wreaths will be laid, prayers offered.

The two minutes act of silent remembrance will conclude with Laurence Binyon’s words ‘For the Fallen’:

‘They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.’

An inter-church service representing the Storrington community will follow and all are welcome.

Families, communities and nations are bound together by their shared stories; stories of both joys and sorrows. Where these memories are embraced with open hearts they seed compassion, hope, empathy, forgiveness and a desire to work for the common good – something which our armed forces know intuitively.

I hope that in the coming week of remembrance each of us will be able to find time to reflect, offering thanks and prayers for the courage of successive generations who have been called, and continue to be called, to defend the greater cause of justice, concord and freedom.

