Rural Strides: 2025 is a tremendous year to get fit & connect with nature in the Western Wealds

Every 1 Jan many of us make getting fit and losing weight our top New Year intentions. We tell ourselves that this is the year we are going to become a better version of ourselves.

The gym is usually our route of choice to this new body, and the siren call of enticing January membership discounts is too good to resist. However, few of us last the distance. Another way to get fit, possibly lose weight (though no promises there I’m afraid), build resilience to bugs by spending time outdoors, meet new people and learn about the local countryside is to join some Rural Strides walks in 2025.

Netwalking

Rural Strides is not your usual walking group. Run by qualified walk leader and local ‘knowledge forager’ Malinka van der Gaauw, Malinka describes her walks more as ‘netwalking’ than plain old walking.

Avenue of Copper Beech

With no defined membership, she says that Rural Strides walks attract “an entirely random selection of lovely people from all around the area, as well as from further afield. Everyone is simply interested in discovering new places and meeting new people”.

Western Weald

The main ‘new place’ that Malinka hopes people will discover is what she calls the Western Weald. This is the geologically varied and heavily wooded area between Petworth, West Sussex and the outskirts of Alton in Hampshire.

This section of countryside was almost left out of the South Downs National Park because it wasn’t chalk. However, thanks to a vociferous group of local campaigners and support from celebrities like Ben Fogle and Bill Bryson it squeezed into the Park at the eleventh hour.

Veteran Sweet Chestnuts

However, while the Western Weald landscape has been protected, its historic name has fallen from use. Using both normal walks through the area’s beautiful countryside as well as informative ones, Malinka is on a mission to resurrect this name and reconnect people to the Western Weald’s unique heritage and landscape.

2025 a tree-mendous year

As the Western Weald’s USP (Unique Selling Proposition) is trees, Malinka has declared 2025 a ‘tree-mendous’ year for walking by making them the theme of her walks this year. While not every walk will be about trees, she said that “we will generally be walking, learning and growing together as we explore the beauty & importance of trees in the Western Weald”.

Some tree walks already on the Rural Strides website are Feeling Firbulous, Walking with Giants and Dead to Yew, while some new, intriguing, walk and talk titles include The Wildwood, Rooted In History and Fuel The Fire.

'Lollypop' Lime Trees

Whether you're a seasoned nature lover or a curious beginner, these walks offer a unique opportunity to both immerse yourself in the wonders of the natural world and get fit. So, why not make your intention for 2025 stepping outside and rooting yourself in the beauty and wisdom of trees!