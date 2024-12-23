Rustington Community Carol Concert raises £100s for Blind Veterans UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rustington Parish Council, as is now traditional, hosted a feast of seasonal music and merriment at its annual Community Carol Concert, on December 14.

Entry was free, as were the refreshments for those attending. Everyone received a programme, which contained a lucky number for the Grand Draw. This saw in excess of 70 donated prizes being given to members of the audience.

The Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre, was ‘truly alive with plenty of Festive Cheer’, for this, always well attended, Community Event.

The audience was treated to melodious singing from both the Sussex West County Guide Choir, featuring ‘Leaders Allowed’ and The Friendship Singers.

The Audience enjoyed an evening of seasonal music and merriment

The Littlehampton Concert Band not only accompanied all of the Christmas Carols, but also performed its own enchanting selection of Festive music to the delight of everyone present.

Chairman of the Parish Council, Councillor Jamie Bennett, said that he was 'absolutely delighted and honoured' to be able to welcome everyone to the 2024 Concert.

As had been the case for a number of years, Councillor Andy Cooper, vice-chairman of the Parish Council, took on, most professionally, the role of compere for the evening, with much humour and frivolity!

The retiring collection and charity auction raised an extremely impressive sum of just under £1,000.00, which will be donated to the chairman’s chosen Charity, Blind Veterans UK, Rustington.

The Sussex West County Guide Choir, featuring ‘Leaders Allowed’

All of the prizes for the Lucky Programme Draw and the items for the charity auction, which included a 43 Inch Smart TV, a Hardwood Bird Table, Two Brighton and Hove Albion Match Tickets, a £50 Pizza Express Voucher and Floral Planters, had been most generously donated by ADR Fastlec, Ansell Lighting (Karl Wilkinson), Arun Business Supplies, Aubrey Bird Carpets & Flooring, Barkers Electrical of Rustington, Blue Billboard, Bluebird Café, Briggs Electrical, City Electrical Factors (CEF), Clipper Street Barbers, Country Life Pet Supplies, Drusilla's, Ferring Nurseries, Fishers Farm, Harbour Park, Howies Coffee, KEW Electrical, Louis Perkins - Seed Brighton Performance Marketing Agency, Out of Bounds, Panther Sales, Pik-a-Pak (Supplier of Igenix and Statesman Products), Pizza Express Brighton, Rivervale Cars Brighton, Sigma Plumbing, South Coast Coffee Co. Limited, Southern Cleaning Services, Stearn Electric Company, Tesco Extra Durrington and Waterstones, were most generously donated