Rustington firm's £1000 donation to Summerlea CP School
Hargreaves Property Investment and Development donate to Summerlea School's Food Pantry.
A kind donation of £1000 has been received from local company, Hargreaves to support Summerlea School's Food Pantry.
Headteacher Joe Todd ' A heartfelt thank you to Hargreaves for their generous donation. This support will go a long way in sustaining our food pantry, providing essential resources for the parents and carers in our Summerlea school community'
'We look forward to continuing our partnership with Hargreaves and are grateful for their ongoing support'