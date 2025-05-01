Rustington Gardens Competition 2025 goes live!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the village starts to bloom with an array of colourful and vibrant floral displays, for us all to enjoy throughout the summer months, you are invited to nominate entries for the 2025 Gardens Competition which is divided into the following Classes:

*Entries must be clearly visible from the Road

Class 1 - Window Boxes, Balconies and Patio Tubs etc. (Residential)*

The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Class 2 - Window Boxes, Balconies and Patio Tubs etc. (Commercial)*

The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Class 3 - Front Gardens of Any Size, including Paved Gardens with Patio Tubs (Residential)*

The Winner will receive £100.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Class 4 - Front Gardens of Any Size (Commercial)*

The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Class 6 - Community Gardens

The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Parishioners and local businesses are encouraged to nominate a local garden either online here or through picking up a paper copy from one of the following locations (as of 6th May): The Parish Council Offices, the Samuel Wickens Centre, Barkers Electrical, Country Life Pet Supplies, Flowers of Rustington and The Butcher and Deli. Alternatively, to request a Nomination Form, please telephone the Council Offices Tel: 01903 786420 or email: [email protected]

The closing date for Nominations is Friday 27 June 2025 and judging will take place during week commencing 7 July 2025.