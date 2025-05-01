Rustington Gardens Competition 2025 goes live!
*Entries must be clearly visible from the Road
Class 1 - Window Boxes, Balconies and Patio Tubs etc. (Residential)*
The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Class 2 - Window Boxes, Balconies and Patio Tubs etc. (Commercial)*
The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Class 3 - Front Gardens of Any Size, including Paved Gardens with Patio Tubs (Residential)*
The Winner will receive £100.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Class 4 - Front Gardens of Any Size (Commercial)*
The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Class 6 - Community Gardens
The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Parishioners and local businesses are encouraged to nominate a local garden either online here or through picking up a paper copy from one of the following locations (as of 6th May): The Parish Council Offices, the Samuel Wickens Centre, Barkers Electrical, Country Life Pet Supplies, Flowers of Rustington and The Butcher and Deli. Alternatively, to request a Nomination Form, please telephone the Council Offices Tel: 01903 786420 or email: [email protected]
The closing date for Nominations is Friday 27 June 2025 and judging will take place during week commencing 7 July 2025.