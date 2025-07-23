Rustington Gardens Competition 2025: Winners announced!

By Rosie Costan
Contributor
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
This annual event encompassed, yet another fantastic colourful showcase of the Rustington Community's floral talents.

Following nominations by Parishioners and local businesses during May and June, the judging of this year’s Gardens Competition entries took place in the second week of July by Councillors Andy Cooper (Chairman of the Parish Council), Gary Lee (Vice-Chairman of the Parish Council), together with Mrs Joanne Crockford (Ferring Nurseries), and the results were declared as follows:-

Class 1 - Window Boxes, Balconies and Patio Tubs etc. (Residential)

Winner 6 Donnington Place, Woodlands Avenue

Winner of the Best Balcony - Donnington Place, Woodlands Avenue

Runner-Up 26 Ash Lane

The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Class 3 - Front Gardens of Any Size inc. Paved Gardens with Patio Tubs (Residential)

Winner 22 Glenville Road

Winner of Best Residential Front Garden - Glenville Road

Runner-Up 42 Worthing Road

The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00

Class 4 - Front Gardens of Any Size (Commercial)

Winner Rustington House, Worthing Road

One of the many beautiful blooms entered into the Gardens Competition being enjoyed by a bee

The Winner will receive £50.00

Class 6 - Community Gardens

Winner The Hidden Twitten (Rear of Herne Gardens/Orchard Gardens Garage Compound)

The Winner will receive £50.00

The 2025 Awards will be presented by the Chairman of the Council, Councillor Andy Cooper, in September.

