Rustington Gardens Competition 2025: Winners announced!

This annual event encompassed, yet another fantastic colourful showcase of the Rustington Community's floral talents.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Following nominations by Parishioners and local businesses during May and June, the judging of this year’s Gardens Competition entries took place in the second week of July by Councillors Andy Cooper (Chairman of the Parish Council), Gary Lee (Vice-Chairman of the Parish Council), together with Mrs Joanne Crockford (Ferring Nurseries), and the results were declared as follows:-