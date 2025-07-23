Rustington Gardens Competition 2025: Winners announced!
Following nominations by Parishioners and local businesses during May and June, the judging of this year’s Gardens Competition entries took place in the second week of July by Councillors Andy Cooper (Chairman of the Parish Council), Gary Lee (Vice-Chairman of the Parish Council), together with Mrs Joanne Crockford (Ferring Nurseries), and the results were declared as follows:-
Class 1 - Window Boxes, Balconies and Patio Tubs etc. (Residential)
Winner 6 Donnington Place, Woodlands Avenue
Runner-Up 26 Ash Lane
The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Class 3 - Front Gardens of Any Size inc. Paved Gardens with Patio Tubs (Residential)
Winner 22 Glenville Road
Runner-Up 42 Worthing Road
The Winner will receive £50.00 Runner-Up £25.00
Class 4 - Front Gardens of Any Size (Commercial)
Winner Rustington House, Worthing Road
The Winner will receive £50.00
Class 6 - Community Gardens
Winner The Hidden Twitten (Rear of Herne Gardens/Orchard Gardens Garage Compound)
The Winner will receive £50.00
The 2025 Awards will be presented by the Chairman of the Council, Councillor Andy Cooper, in September.