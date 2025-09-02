Rye Harbour Writers station poems book giveaway

A total of 200 books of station poems have been given away in one day to mark 200 years of the modern railways. Poets from the Rye Harbour Writers travelled along the Marshlink line to hand out the books to passengers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The station poems are a collection of the various writings which have been displayed in the waiting room at Rye station over the last three years.

The writers took the train from Rye – some heading towards Ashford International and others going to Hastings – on Sunday 24 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the books, the group also promoted the ‘Write on Track’ poetry competition being held in conjunction with Southeast Communities Rail Partnership.

Rye Harbour Writers S C Morgan and Jim Northover on board a Southern train as part of the station poems book giveaway

S C Morgan from the writing group said: “The book give-away was a phenomenal success. Amazing!

“We gave out all 200 in about two hours and the passengers were so interested and wanting to talk about the book and the competition – even the guard on our first train wanted a copy! We were all astonished.”

The theme of the poetry competition is a positive experience of train travel such as a first rail journey or a memorable trip or an exciting day out. Entries are open until 31 October and the winning poems will be displayed in Rye waiting room in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of the competition are at: https://www.southeastcrp.org/write-on-track/

Hilary Wilce, Bronwen Griffiths and Nick Russell at Rye station

Funding for producing the books came from a Railway 200 grant from Southern Railway which also organised for the poets to travel on the trains.

Railway 200 marks 200 years since the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened in 1825 and is a national celebration of railways.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership is a Community Interest Company which connects communities to their railways on 10 Community Rail lines.