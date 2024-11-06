In second place in Sussex was Lewes, Eastbourne was third, Seaford was fourth and Hurstpierpoint was fifth

Rye is the happiest place to live in Sussex, according to a new survey.

The historic town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Sussex was Lewes, Eastbourne was third, Seaford was fourth and Hurstpierpoint was fifth.

Rye - happiest place to live in Sussex

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Sussex.

Rye offers a coastal setting featuring historic buildings and cobbled streets. Gaze out at the picturesque views of rolling hills or take a stroll through streets that have largely maintained their medieval charm, despite the modern times.

Rye College and Rye Community Primary School and St Michaels’ Church of England Primary are all rated as good by Ofsted. Ypres Inn is a popular pub.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Rye is the happiest place to live in Sussex.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

