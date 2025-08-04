Heritage celebrated in Rye

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AHOY! RYE PIRATES AND SMUGGLERS DAY – A SWASHBUCKLING FAMILY ADVENTURE AWAITS!

Rye, East Sussex – 9th August 2025 – The cobbled streets of Rye are set to come alive once more with smugglers, pirate walk, and a sea of striped shirts and tricorn hats as Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day sails into town!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This brand new event is organised by a small crew from the Brethren of the Sea and are proud to have this event included in the UK pirate events calendar.

The crew outside one of their main sponsors - The Mermaid Inn - home of the smugglers

This beloved community celebration invites landlubbers and seadogs of all ages to don their best pirate gear and enjoy a day full of free family fun, music, mischief, and maritime magic. With a nod to Rye’s rich smuggling past, the event brings together locals, performers, and stallholders for an unforgettable day in this historic coastal town.

🎭 Expect:

Live pirate reenactments and roaming characters

Children’s entertainment including games, crafts, and treasure hunt

Pirate-themed market stalls and street food

Ursula and the Mermaid and The Crazy Captain

Live performances throughout the day by the Sheppey Pirates and the Crew from the Day of Syn.

Sea Shanty performance throughout the Town

Entertainment at various local pubs

Drummer performances from Ryebellion and Drumskulls

Costumed walks and best-dressed competitions

Activities for all ages!

The Brethren of the Sea Crew at the Ypres Tower where the Procession will meet and parade throughout the town on 9th August

Matt Summerfield, Bloom & Prune one of the organisers who is also a local business owner in Rye, said: “This has been a long time coming, I often wondered why Rye doesn’t have a Pirates and Smugglers Day, when the town warrants itself so well to celebrate the heritage – and now we do! The aim is to have this as an annual event and in the future over 2 days”.

Gary and Zoe Britton, the other members of the Brethren Crew and business owners at Arracan Group, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day to the town. It’s a fun and friendly event that celebrates Rye’s colourful history with a big helping of community spirit and creativity. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, there’s something for everyone – and dressing up is highly encouraged!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event has been entirely funded by sponsors and donations from both local businesses and general public.

The event is free to attend and promises to be a highlight of the local summer calendar. Whether you fancy yourself a fearsome pirate or a sly smuggler, come and join the crew for a day of laughter, legends, and lashings of fun.

The Brethren of the Sea Crew

Event Details:

What: Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day

Where: Throughout Rye Town Centre

When: 9th August 2025

Cost: Free!

Dress Code: Pirate garb encouraged – eye patches and parrots welcome!

For the latest updates, follow us on Facebook at Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day.