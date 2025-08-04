Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day
AHOY! RYE PIRATES AND SMUGGLERS DAY – A SWASHBUCKLING FAMILY ADVENTURE AWAITS!
Rye, East Sussex – 9th August 2025 – The cobbled streets of Rye are set to come alive once more with smugglers, pirate walk, and a sea of striped shirts and tricorn hats as Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day sails into town!
This brand new event is organised by a small crew from the Brethren of the Sea and are proud to have this event included in the UK pirate events calendar.
This beloved community celebration invites landlubbers and seadogs of all ages to don their best pirate gear and enjoy a day full of free family fun, music, mischief, and maritime magic. With a nod to Rye’s rich smuggling past, the event brings together locals, performers, and stallholders for an unforgettable day in this historic coastal town.
🎭 Expect:
- Live pirate reenactments and roaming characters
- Children’s entertainment including games, crafts, and treasure hunt
- Pirate-themed market stalls and street food
- Ursula and the Mermaid and The Crazy Captain
- Live performances throughout the day by the Sheppey Pirates and the Crew from the Day of Syn.
- Sea Shanty performance throughout the Town
- Entertainment at various local pubs
- Drummer performances from Ryebellion and Drumskulls
- Costumed walks and best-dressed competitions
Activities for all ages!
Matt Summerfield, Bloom & Prune one of the organisers who is also a local business owner in Rye, said: “This has been a long time coming, I often wondered why Rye doesn’t have a Pirates and Smugglers Day, when the town warrants itself so well to celebrate the heritage – and now we do! The aim is to have this as an annual event and in the future over 2 days”.
Gary and Zoe Britton, the other members of the Brethren Crew and business owners at Arracan Group, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day to the town. It’s a fun and friendly event that celebrates Rye’s colourful history with a big helping of community spirit and creativity. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, there’s something for everyone – and dressing up is highly encouraged!”
This event has been entirely funded by sponsors and donations from both local businesses and general public.
The event is free to attend and promises to be a highlight of the local summer calendar. Whether you fancy yourself a fearsome pirate or a sly smuggler, come and join the crew for a day of laughter, legends, and lashings of fun.
Event Details:
What: Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day
Where: Throughout Rye Town Centre
When: 9th August 2025
Cost: Free!
Dress Code: Pirate garb encouraged – eye patches and parrots welcome!
For the latest updates, follow us on Facebook at Rye Pirates and Smugglers Day.