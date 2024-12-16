Safe travel event draws a crowd in Horsham

Our Horsham Town Neighbourhood Wardens Maria and Oscar were out in Horsham town centre this Saturday, December 14, alongside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police. The event highlighted the importance of road safety, especially over the festive period

A wrecked demonstration vehicle was on display to illustrate the reality of a road traffic accident. Teams had lots of vital safety information for residents including great mocktail recipes, information on vehicle safety checks and packs for young road users with high visibility lanyards and wristbands.

The event encouraged residents to be as safe as possible especially highlighting responsible travel over the holiday period.

For more information, please see the ‘Be Bright Be Seen’ and ‘Drink or Drive’ campaigns from Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.