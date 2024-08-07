Safe vaping and recycling during Crawley’s Pride 2024 celebrations

With Crawley’s annual Pride celebrations kicking off on the 17th of August, Evapo, a leading name in the vaping industry since 2014, remains dedicated to preventing the illegal sale of vaping products to underage customers and emphasises selling only legitimate, safe vapes.

They also offer recycling points for disposable vapes, promoting responsible disposal. As residents and visitors enjoy the festivities, it's crucial to purchase vaping products from reliable sources and utilise proper recycling options for disposables.

The sale of illicit and potentially dangerous vaping products is a growing concern in the region, highlighted by recent inspections in local Crawley stores that led to the recovery of over £10,000 worth of illegal vaping products and counterfeit cigarettes from local retailers. Authorities discovered that many of these items were sold without adhering to regulations, raising significant health concerns.

The rise in youth vaping is also a concern and linked to the increase in disposable vape sales at inappropriate venues. These sellers often lack the knowledge to advise customers properly and frequently neglect age verification, making it easier for minors to buy products meant for adults.

Evapo Crawley Store

Evapo implements robust age verification procedures to ensure that its products are sold exclusively to individuals over 18. Additionally, they are "Buy with Confidence" trading standards approved and conduct mystery shopping at their stores to guarantee compliance with age verification standards.

“I think we have to recognise that the majority of the vaping industry is very responsible and is passionate about helping adult smokers to make the switch to a less harmful alternative,” says Andrej Kuttruf, CEO of Evapo. “Unfortunately, it is the minority that is willingly flouting the law and selling to children, discrediting the rest of the industry and undermining the benefits that e-cigarettes can have as a stop-smoking tool, and that is really what needs to be tackled. We believe that the solution is to focus on enforcement.”

Unlike these shops, Evapo is an approved supplier to the NHS, Stop Smoking Clinics, Mental Health Trusts and Hospitals, and the Swap to Stop Scheme. In a recent survey conducted by Evapo, over 75% of their customers reported that they were able to quit smoking thanks to switching to vaping products.

Crawley residents visiting the store can expect personalised support from Evapo's expert advisors, all trained as NCSCT Stop Smoking Advisors, to help find the best products to meet their needs.

As you proudly celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this year, remember to recycle your disposable vapes at the Crawley Evapo store located at 36 The Broadway, near the Pavilions shopping centre.