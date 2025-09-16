Safer Summer Streets Campaign walkabouts in Hastings and Bexhill

Councillors and officers from Hastings Borough and Rother District councils have carried out walkabouts in Hastings and Bexhill as part of the Safer Summer Streets campaign.

The campaign was funded by the government, with additional funding for Hastings provided by the Safer Hastings Partnership. The aim was to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in town centres and ensure visible meaningful consequences for those responsible.

Sussex Police worked with the Safer Hastings and Rother Community Partnership over the summer to patrol known hotspots and reassure the public.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for Community Safety, and Cllr Jimmy Stanger, from Rother District Council, met with officers from the community safety partnership and Sussex Police to do walkabouts in Bexhill and Hastings to talk to businesses.

Cllrs Glenn Haffenden and Jimmy Stanger with District Commander Simon Yates

Cllr Haffenden said: “It was great to get out with the police and Cllr Stanger to see some of the hotspots where the police have been working over the summer. It was a good opportunity to speak to some business owners and hear about some of the things that have been successful over the summer in reducing the levels of crime.”

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: ““I am really pleased that we are supporting Sussex Police and Hastings Borough Council with this important community safety initiative. The more we can do to reassure residents and businesses that work to make our streets safer in Rother and Hastings is ongoing and is having a real impact the better.”

District Commander Simon Yates stated “I’m pleased to report a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Hastings Town Centre, with arrests being made weekly for those committing criminal offences. Feedback from residents, businesses, and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, many have told us they feel safer and more reassured when out and about in the area.

“This progress is a testament to the strength of our partnership working and the dedication of our officers on the ground. But we’re not stopping here. Patrols will continue, and we remain committed to working alongside our partner agencies to ensure Hastings remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone. Your safety is our priority.”