Sage House by Dementia Support wins at Chichester & Bognor Business Awards

Sage House is proud to have won the ‘Best Overall Business’ and ‘Innovation’ Awards at the Chichester and Bognor Business Awards, presented by Chichester Chamber of Commerce.

The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of businesses in our community and were presented on June 14, in a grand event sponsored by Cathedral Wealth Management.

The Innovation Award, sponsored by Smith Simmons & Partners, highlights the unique services Sage House contributes to our community by supporting people living with dementia and their families.

The services run from our bespoke dementia hub in Tangmere increase wellbeing for our customers while also relieving pressure on the NHS. This has been proven in a recent Academic Evaluation, published by the University of Chichester and we are proud that our efforts and originality have also been recognised with this respected award.

The Sage House team accept the Overall Business Award.

We are honoured to have also won the Best Overall Business Award, sponsored by Cathedral Wealth Management. This validates and proves our immense value within the local community and enhances our reputation as a charity worthy of our supporters’ time and help. These awards are testament to all the hard work and dedication the Sage House team puts in every single day to help improve the lives of people living with dementia.

Sage House is a community hub that brings all local dementia support services together under one roof. Located in Tangmere, West Sussex, we provide professional support, information and advice through our unique Wayfinding service, as well as respite day care, dementia-friendly activities and café, inclusive personal care services and more.

We partner with local businesses to offer mutually beneficial connections, including team-building volunteering days, sponsorship and positive PR opportunities. These can be tailored towards each individual company, allowing them to provide invaluable support to Sage House while getting something in return.

