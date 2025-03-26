Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid EV charging service arrives in Lyons Farm, Worthing

8 ultra-rapid charging bays are now available at Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm, allowing vehicles to charge in as little as 30 minutes Smart Charge now has 627 bays available at 76 Sainsbury’s locations throughout the UK Smart Charge the first electric charging service to offer customers loyalty benefits from the UK’s biggest multi partner loyalty programme - Nectar

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s has launched an exciting new service at its second location in West Sussex with the introduction of a brand-new ultra-rapid Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hub at its Lyons Farm Superstore. Offering EV drivers speed, reliability and competitive prices with rewards, the arrival of the new Smart Charge hub represents a major boost to public EV charging options in the area.

Whether EV users live locally or are driving past the store, which is conveniently located close to the A27, they can now take advantage of 8 new ultra-rapid 150kW Smart Charge bays at Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm, collecting Nectar points while they charge. They will provide a sustainable power source for all types of EVs and for all drivers – not just those shopping in-store. This new hub strategically adds to the existing four Smart Charge hubs and 34 ultra-rapid bays already open along the south coast, reinforcing the commitment to providing reliable charging solutions for all journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This launch brings the total of Smart Charge locations across the UK to 76.

Smart Charge site at Sainsbury's Lyons Farm

‘Ultra-rapid’ is the fastest type of EV charging currently available on the market and the new service will allow customers to charge EVs in as little as 30 minutes – providing enough power to travel up to 200 miles – rather than waiting longer with a slower alternative.

Instantly identifiable as part of Sainsbury’s Smart Charge brand, launched at the beginning of 2024, the new charging hub is conveniently located in the store’s car park. The bays have been designed to be easily accessible for disabled customers, as well as those with young children, thanks to the additional space provided around and between bays.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Director of Property, Procurement & EV Ventures, said: “We know that demand for speedy, reliable and sustainable EV charging facilities in the UK continues to grow – that’s why Sainsbury’s is rolling out Smart Charge, our new best-in-class ultra-rapid charging service, at supermarkets up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope EV drivers will enjoy the added convenience and choice our new Lyons Farm hub provides, giving them confidence that they can top up or do a full charge at our second West Sussex location. What’s more, they can even grab a coffee or pick up some groceries while they’re there, all while being rewarded for their charge by collecting Nectar points.”

Smart Charge bays at Lyons Farm

Smart Charge is the first and only EV charging business to be fully owned and managed end-to-end by a supermarket and is now available via 627 ultra-rapid charging bays at 76 Sainsbury’s locations, with new charging hub being added to the Smart Charge network regularly. Smart Charge is also the first EV charging provider to offer customers loyalty benefits from a leading loyalty programme, Nectar, allowing them to collect points to spend on their favourite brands.

The service is intended to help advance the uptake of electric vehicles in the UK, supporting the nation’s transition to a low-carbon economy. More information is available at www.smartcharge.co.uk.