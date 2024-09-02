Sales centre at new development in Barns Green opens to the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex-based Sigma Homes has opened a sales centre at one of its latest developments.

Named Sumners Fields, the new £16m development sits within the quintessential and highly desirable village of Barns Green. It will see 32 energy-efficient homes built.

Located off Chapel Road, the new development is surrounded by expanses of countryside and features a collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £495,000. The Sales Centre is open from Thursday to Monday 10 am-5 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Macfie, Sales & Marketing Director at Sigma Homes, said: “We are delighted to have now opened a dedicated Sales Centre at our much anticipated Sumners Fields development. Located in the idyllic village of Barns Green, and just five miles from the bustling town of Horsham, this development is situated in a highly desirable location. We have a variety of homes available to suit several types of buyers, including first-time buyers, families and downsizers.

Sigma Homes Sales Execs Nadine & David at the new Marketing Suite at Sumners Fields, Barns Green.

“All of our homes are built with sustainability in mind, and all utilise the timber-frame method, so customers can have peace of mind that they are purchasing a highly energy-efficient new home. We would encourage anyone interested in the development to please contact one of our sales team to arrange a viewing.”

The architectural style of the homes has been designed in accordance with the local surroundings and follows similar styles found in Barns Green Village. The homes will feature either red brick or timber cladding, all with white UPVC window frames.

All homes have off-road parking and one electric vehicle charging point per dwelling, located in either the garage or driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the site public open space and new planting will be created, as well as consciously retaining as many of the existing trees and hedgerows on site.

A typical red brick house at Sumners Fields in Barns Green.

Barns Green has several amenities close to the development, including a primary school, post office, sports club and village hall. Public transport provides access to larger local towns such as Horsham, with the nearest train station, Christ Hospital, running frequent services to London in 70 minutes, and Gatwick Airport in just 35 minutes.

Sigma Homes currently have six live developments in premium locations across East, West Sussex and Surrey, including the very latest collection of coastal homes near the seaside village of Rustington. All homes are highly energy efficient, built using timber frame construction to maximise thermal efficiency and achieve a high EPC rating.