Salvation Army event empowers Brighton jobseekers

Brighton jobseekers, employers and community partners were brought together by The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus service to learn about personalised support on offer to people who are facing barriers to joining the job market.

Common obstacles to joining the workforce include a lack of education or relevant skills, mental or physical health problems, being homeless, unaffordable childcare or living in areas where traditional industries have shut down. The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus Service provides a bridge between those furthest from the job market and traditional routes into employment by helping people overcome obstacles to entering the workforce. The event took place at The Salvation Army’s Brighton Congress Hall and featured advice sessions and CV workshops.

It was sponsored by corporate partner Planon, a contributor to the Employment Plus programme in Brighton. Ellie Rapley, Key Account Manager at Planon, said, ‘The Planon team was proud to take part in the recent Employment Plus Open Day, supporting meaningful community outreach efforts. Empowering people to contribute to their communities not only strengthens society, but it also plays a vital role in building individual confidence and wellbeing. We gained valuable insight into the impactful work of The Salvation Army and were honoured to support this event.’

Other people at the showcase included Eileen, 42, who was helped to find a job by the Employment Plus Team in Brighton. She now hopes to set up her own business.

Eileen said: “I was in a dark place and reached out to the Community Mental Health Team, who took me to various places in the community, including The Salvation Army. I stopped here for a little drink and chat, and when I was able to leave the house by myself, I still came here and started speaking to people who were so kind and supportive. They told me they had volunteer roles here, which was a good way to get into the community and be around people. I was invited in for an interview and started volunteering in the charity shop. It’s been fantastic for my confidence – I made friends and started volunteering at jumble sales at the weekend.”

Eileen then met Precious Collins, an Employment Development Coordinator who helped Eileen build up her CV, undertook a number of courses online, and when she moved home, she applied for a job with Precious’ support. After a successful interview, she got a job as a cleaner in a warehouse and has now branched out on her own, cleaning boats in the marina and the homes of people where she works.

Eileen said: “Even now, if I am having a bad day, this is where I end up. The people here are so supportive and Precious has been fantastic. Even though I’m now in full-time employment, she keeps in touch with me to make sure things are going well and to see if I need any extra support. She wrote me a reference for my new job, and I feel great.”

Sam Sorrenti is Employment Plus Assistant Regional Manager, said she was delighted with the event.

She said: “Our goal is not just to help people find jobs but to walk alongside them as they build confidence, skills and a sense of purpose. This event reflects our belief in the dignity of work and the importance of holistic support in helping people thrive.”

The event also reflects The Salvation Army’s longstanding commitment to serving the community in both spiritual and practical ways. As well as Employment Plus, the day also featured guided tours of the building and details on other support offered by The Salvation Army in Brighton.

For more information on The Salvation Army’s Brighton Congress Hall Citadel, go to www.salvationarmy.org.uk/brighton-congress-hall