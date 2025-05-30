Salvation Army seeks community support to launch new play café for families in Brighton

A Salvation Army church in Brighton is appealing for community backing and funding to launch a new play café to support local families after two trial events proved popular.

Leaders at the church and charity’s Brighton Congress Hall spoke to local families in the city who said there was a need for a place to go for parents with pre-school age children in the afternoons.

Two soft openings held recently saw more than 100 people attend. Leaders want the café to open from 12.30pm to 4pm on two afternoons a week and say it will offer a safe, inclusive environment where parents and carers can relax while children enjoy a range of engaging activities.

Captain Kate Newland, who leads Brighton Congress Hall, said she believes people in the city will rally together to help make the play café a reality and appealed to local businesses, organisations and individuals for support.

This picture shows the handprints of all those who wanted the café to continue after the trial openings.

She said: “There is nothing on offer for families in the afternoons so we wanted to provide a low cost safe and educational space for them to come and build friendships and encourage social skills for our local children. We want to offer a lifeline to families with young children, particularly those feeling isolated or impacted by the rising cost of living.”

“We would really like to upgrade our toys and other equipment, some of which is more than 20 years old and get some help to buy refreshments. Ultimately, we want this to be self-sustaining and hope in the long run profits from the café could be used to fund other projects and support the ongoing running of the corps.

“There is a clear need for inclusive, family-friendly spaces in Brighton – places where children can play safely and adults can build supportive relationships. The play café will do that, but we need help to bring our vision to life.”

Local mum Katja attended a trial session with her young daughter.

She said: “There isn’t much available in the afternoons and it can be tough because you are usually alone entertaining a toddler so it’s great to be able to come out and do something that doesn’t cost a lot of money. It’s not just about me but also my daughter. She had such fun and it would be great to have somewhere she can come and interact with other children.”

Kate says the afternoons will continue once funding has been secured and another volunteer has been found.

If you would like to support the café or find out more information, email [email protected]