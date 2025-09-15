Sandra is set to share her Slimming Secrets

A slimmer who transformed her life by improving her health is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sandra Janman joined her local Slimming World group in May 2024 after a routine blood test revealed some concerning results. Determined to take control of her health, she began her journey — and has steadily lost weight, with her follow-up tests coming back clear. That result gave her the motivation to keep going and inspired her to help others do the same.

After 43 years in education, including a successful career as a teacher and deputy head, Sandra is now focusing on her own wellbeing and launching a brand-new Slimming World group in Steyning.

Sandra has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Now she is opening her own group in Steyning at Penfold Hall, Church Street, BN44 3YB on Wednesdays at 7.00pm (from 24th September)

Sandra says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After improving my health and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have improved my health without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has faced health challenges myself, I know the journey people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish — you’re never hungry and you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts — from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking and gardening.”

Sandra before losing 1st 9lb to achieve her dream weight

Sandra’s Slimming World group will be held at Penfold Hall, Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3YB every Wednesday at 7.00pm from Wednesday 24th September. For more information or to join Sandra’s group either pop along on 24th September or call her on 07821 332057.

Or: For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.