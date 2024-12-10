Santa bags the prize in Midhurst writing competition

The Midhurst Writers Group’s final meeting before Christmas was marked as usual by the presentation of the Doggerel Cup, awarded to the writer of the most humorous and entertaining poem.

Members are free to disregard rhythm, rhyme and any other poetic conventions! The winner for 2024 was Nigel Whalley, pictured with the trophy.

Nigel’s entry was an hilarious account of a rather tipsy Santa setting off on his rounds!

Don’t forget, that the Midhurst Writers’ Poetry Trail is open to view during the Christmas and New Year period, with poems featured in the window displays of local Midhurst retailers.

The members now take a short, seasonal break, before returning in the New Year on Monday January 6th but you can still contact the Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or 07523 051000 to arrange a visit.