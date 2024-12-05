Santa Bus Brings Festive Cheer and Charity Support Across Hampshire, Surrey, and West Sussex

Santa and his elves in front of Santa Bus

The Santa Bus is returning this Christmas season to bring joy and raise funds for vital local charities across Hampshire, Surrey, and West Sussex. Starting 1st December, Santa and his elves will spread holiday cheer by transforming buses into magical grottos and festive wonderlands, complete with interactive activities for families to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Aldershot, the Santa Bus will be operating as part of regular services from the beginning of December, spreading festive cheer to passengers throughout the town. From 16th to 20th December, however, the bus will take on an extra special role as part of Rushmoor County Council's Christmas Grotto. During this time, the bus will transform into a mobile Santa’s Grotto, visiting neighbourhoods such as North Town, Wellesley, and Sandy Hill. Families can enjoy “Bus Bingo,” a fun activity where children search for festive characters hidden on board, with small prizes to be won.

Additionally, the Aldershot Santa Bus will be raising funds for Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sands fundraiser Chloe Brunton-Dunn said: “We’re delighted that Stagecoach South has chosen to support Sands with their fundraising through the Aldershot Santa Bus this festive season. Christmas and other festivals can be an extremely difficult time for anyone who has been affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby. Every pound donated will help us reach out to any bereaved families feeling this way over the festive period.”

Interior of Santa Bus

In Portsmouth, the Santa Bus kicked off its activities on 1st December. Bringing festive fun and magical experiences to children, the bus will raise funds for The Elizabeth Foundation, the UK’s largest single provider of education services for babies and preschool children with all degrees of deafness.

A spokesperson for The Elizabeth Foundation said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as the Portsmouth Santa Bus charity this year. The funds raised will help us continue providing vital support to children with hearing loss and their families, giving them the best possible start in life. It’s wonderful to see the community come together to spread joy and make a real difference this Christmas.”

Over in Chichester, the Santa Bus will feature a panto theme, giving passengers the chance to “Find the Panto Character” and enter a prize draw for shopping vouchers. Families can participate by tagging photos of the characters on social media. Funds raised through this initiative will support West Sussex Mind. “The creative approach of the Santa Bus is inspiring,” said a representative from West Sussex Mind. “Their support will help us make a real difference to mental health in the community during the festive season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Guildford, the Santa bus will visit designated “Santa Hot Spots,” where children will receive goodie bags featuring an exclusive colouring page inspired by the Guildford Santa Bus. Proceeds from this magical experience will benefit Shooting Star Children’s Hospice. “This initiative is a heartwarming way to connect with the community while helping children and families who need it most,” said Alex Rennie, Corporate Relationship Manager for the hospice.

Bus driver dressed festively on Santa Bus

Winchester’s Santa Bus will join the festivities in mid-December, raising funds for Winchester Hospice. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Santa Bus team for choosing to support our work caring for local people. Their efforts bring such joy to their passengers and the donations bring much needed contributions to support our services to those in and around Winchester,” said Jo Westerman, fundraising officer at Winchester Hospice.

Last year, the Santa Bus initiative raised over £5,000 for local charities, and with even more routes planned this year, the organizers hope to exceed that milestone. With Santa at the wheel and his trusty elf bringing smiles, the Santa Bus promises a magical experience for all ages while giving back to the community.

To find out more about when the Santa Bus will visit your area or how to join the festivities, follow us on social media or contact your local Santa Bus team.