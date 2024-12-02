Santa Dash prompts change of colours – and some confusion

By Neil Jeffries
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 13:40 BST

A group of Hastings Runners swapped their traditional green-and-black colours for red-and-white on the annual Bexhill Santa Dash – a 5k fun run organised as a fundraiser by Bexhill Lions.

Simon Linklater was third Santa home and Andy Knight came fifth – while Rachael Inns was the first female Santa.

Well done, also, to Jacqueline Scott, Jo French, Natasha Slow, Peter Ball, Su Sparkes, Andy and Sue Alabaster, Clare Beecroft, Col Turner, Tamsin West and James Graham. Although the exact size of the HR entry can’t be certain as everyone looked alike!

Hastings Runners welcomes Santa Claus lookalikes and new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk

