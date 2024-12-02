‘Santa Stroll’ walking event for local groups in need

On Saturday, December 1, local leisure operator Everyone Active hosted a Santa Stroll walking event, to showcase its support for local residents in need of additional support.

Everyone Active, manages Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, on behalf of Chichester District Council.

Local groups invited to take part in the walk included charities, Together Our Community (TOC), which work with young adults with learning disabilities and The Sanctuary in Chichester, which support asylum seekers and refugees.

In addition, a range of wellbeing groups from across Chichester, including Community Moves and #THISGIRLCAN were invited, along with their families and carers.

Santa Stroll walking group

Everyone Active worked closely with Chichester District Council and Chichester BID to deliver the activity, alongside a range of businesses from across the district including: Artisan Galley, Winters Moon, Guilty Cyclist, Ecco, RL Austen, Albaray, M&S, Stephen Lawrence and Fenwicks.

The festive event encourages families to be active together over the Christmas period, as part of the Activity and Wellbeing Team’s mission to support the most vulnerable communities and those at risk of marginalisation from opportunity.

More than 200 Activity and Wellbeing programmes have been arranged by Everyone Active throughout the past year, both in centre and as part of their community outreach programme.

These have helped increase opportunities to exercise and socialise for local people, supporting their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

As part of Everyone Active’s work with The Sanctuary, asylum seekers and refugees in the local area were invited to weekly sport and activity sessions. These are set to continue incentre during Winter, when there is less opportunity for families to make use of outdoor spaces.

Walk-run-chat programmes in community spaces were arranged, working with individuals with feelings of social isolation, anxiety, drug and alcohol recovery and mental health wellbeing.

Sports sessions delivered in partnership with the Sweaty Betty Foundation Teens programme were also organised, to help and encourage young people to get more active.

The Santa Stroll event is free to attend for all participants invited. Anyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw to receive free family swims at Westgate Leisure Centre.

Any donations collected on the day were raised for Everyone Active’s two charity partners, Breast Cancer Now, and The Ben Kinsella Trust.

Ben Pohill, Contract Activity & Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity to encourage participants to take be active with their family and friends over Christmas.

“We wanted to remind everyone that exercise and movement can be fun and social, and as good for your mental health as much as your physical health – whilst also generating some Christmas Spirit and giving festive greetings to the groups that we work with across the year.”

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: “Everyone Active do amazing work with various different groups across our district, enabling people to access the huge benefits of physical activity. This event is a great opportunity for people to come together, enjoy an activity and learn about the work of the outreach team.”