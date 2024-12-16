Santa's Grotto success for Burgess Hill

An empty unit in Market Place Shopping Centre Burgess Hill was transformed into a magical Santa’s Grotto which welcomed 458 children of all ages over 4 Saturdays.

Now in it’s 3rd year, this was a joint project with Central Sussex Rotary, Burgess Hill District Lions and Burgess Hill Rotary. Support was also received from Market Place Shopping Centre who provided the unit, Burgess Hill Town Council, Hunters Estate Agents, Jupps Fish & Chips, Buchan Rum Architects, Archibal Creative Ltd, Creation Construction & Carpentry Ltd who provided the picket fencing.

Recognising that times are hard, and some families may not be able to afford the more commercial Santa experiences, the Grotto was free to all, although donations were welcomed from those who were able to contribute. Donations received amounted to just over £730 which will be used towards another community project.

We would like to thank all our volunteers who gave their time to wrap gifts, decorate the grotto and being elves when we were open.

Julie Smyth who co-ordinated the project said ‘This is an excellent example of what is possible when organisations and local people work together. Many families benefitted and the grotto also brought people into the town.

‘I thought it was great, all staff were helpful and accommodating. The fact it is donations is great as people give what they can afford which is inclusive to everyone, so all children get to have this experience.’

‘We did enjoy our visit to Santa and we truly appreciate and enjoyed your efforts. The decoration was awesome.’

‘First of all may I start by saying a huge thank you to you all for putting on the Santas grotto for all the local children this year. My 3 children absolutely loved it.’

‘The quality of the gifts are fabulous, I recommend this to all local friends/family.’

If you or your company would like to get involved in local projects, whether it’s giving time, financial support or goods, please contact one of the following:

Burgess Hill District Lions - www.bhdlions.co.uk - 0345 8332706

Central Sussex Rotary - www.csrotary.co.uk - [email protected] - 07759 698831

Burgess Hill Rotary - www.therotaryclub.co.uk