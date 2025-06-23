Sara Shelley’s career soars at Stagecoach as women in engineering take the lead

This International Women in Engineering Day, Stagecoach South is proud to spotlight Sara Shelley, Interim Assistant Engineering Manager, whose career journey reflects the growing presence and impact of women in engineering roles across the transport industry.

Sara began her Stagecoach career in 2016 as an Engineering Apprentice through the Mechelec training programme in Aldershot. Driven by curiosity and a willingness to “give it a go,” she went on to complete the four-year course and secured a full-time role as a Fitter at the Guildford depot in 2020.

Her drive to learn and lead propelled her quickly through the ranks. In 2021, she became a Master Technician back in Aldershot, and by September 2023, she had stepped into her current role as Interim Assistant Engineering Manager.

Sara Shelley, Assistant Engineering Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

“I’ve shown that I can do the job. It’s not just about being a woman — it’s about being willing to work hard and grow. The opportunities are there.”

In what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, Sara credits her success to supportive colleagues and guidance from her managers:

“The guys I work with are always willing to lend a hand, and I’ve had great mentors along the way.”

With her sights set on becoming an Engineering Manager, Sara is also passionate about encouraging more women to pursue careers in engineering.

William Barker, Engineering Director for Stagecoach South, said:

“Sara is a brilliant example of what’s possible when curiosity meets commitment. Her story is inspiring and reflects the inclusive, forward-thinking culture we are proud to foster across Stagecoach South.”

As the transport sector embraces innovation and diversity, women like Sara are helping drive that change — proving that talent knows no gender.

To learn more about Sara’s journey and Stagecoach South’s work to support diversity in engineering, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/news/south/2025/march/sara-shelley-iwd