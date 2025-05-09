Saturday morning East Grinstead Slimming World group sheds weight of Vintage VW Beetle in its first year!

The Slimming World healthy eating plan called Food Optimising, focuses on free foods. These are healthy everyday foods that are naturally low in energy density, fill you up and keep you feeling full and satisfied. With free foods there is no weighing and measuring, you are eating to satisfy your appetite, so you never need to feel hungry or deprived. Filling up on foods like lean meat, fish and poultry, rice, noodles and pasta, beans, lentils and pulses, fat free natural yogurt, fat free cottage cheese, eggs, fruit and vegetables etc.

Then you add your healthy extras which are weighed and measured daily portions of dairy products like milk and cheese, and high fibre foods like cereals or wholemeal bread. This is to ensure you are getting enough fibre and calcium each day.

Then if you have room for it, you even have a daily syn allowance to use on high calorie foods, like alcohol, crisps or chocolate. Food Optimising differs from other weight loss plans because you don’t have to feel hungry or deprived. It is far too generous to be called a diet. It is a lifestyle change. You have got to enjoy the foods you are eating and feel satisfied to be successful long term. At Slimming World we teach you healthy ways to shop, cook and eat and healthy habits and lifestyle changes that will help you lose the weight and keep it off for good. We even show you how to make healthier choices when you go out so that you can enjoy yourself and still lose weight without having to give up your social life!

Amanda Says “There have been some really amazing achievements that we have celebrated along the way- Sean has lost an incredible 4 and a half stone with the group and is now a target member, for him Food Optimizing has become a way of life. We have eight men in our group now, which is great. Sean’s before and after pictures have been circulating on local social media and have really inspired other men to come along and give it a go.”

Sean says “I joined shortly after the group first started. Amanda made me feel so relaxed as soon as I walked in the door. The support and friendships in the group were invaluable to achieve my weight loss. Simple ideas from someone else in what to eat has really helped maintain variety and interest in what I’m eating. If you are thinking of joining a group, do it today. You won’t regret it.”

“Julie has lost over 5 stone with the group to date and is still going. Every week she inspires others with her incredible achievement so far and she is so supportive to everyone else. “ says Amanda

Julie says “I joined Amanda’s slimming world group the day it opened and 1 year later I have lost nearly 5 and a half stone!. The group is lovely and so supportive. I’ve made many friends over the last year and will continue going every week even when I reach my goal weight. I’m so glad I walked through that door to join Slimming world 1 year ago .”

Amanda says “Another member that I am really proud of is Muriel who at the age of 84 has lost over 2 and a half stone. She has made incredible improvements to her health through eating healthily and becoming more active and she always makes us laugh in our group session that we call Image Therapy -where we share ideas, celebrate successes and motivate and inspire each other for the week ahead.”

Muriel says “Joining Slimming World wasn’t just about losing weight—it was about taking back control of my health. The program offered a supportive community, realistic goals, and most importantly, a way of eating that didn’t leave me feeling deprived. Slimming World taught me how to enjoy food while still making healthier choices.”

“Within months of following the Slimming World plan, I started to see real changes—not just on the scales, but in my blood sugar levels. My doctor was amazed at the progress. Eventually, I reached a point where my type 2 diabetes was considered to be in remission—something I had barely dared to hope for when I started, considering that I am 84 years old.”

“This reversal didn’t happen overnight, but the consistent lifestyle changes I made through Slimming World played a huge role. The combination of better eating habits, increased physical activity, and support from fellow members created the perfect environment for healing.”

“Before joining Slimming World, I really struggled to walk short distances. Now, I go for regular walks, attend chair yoga once a week, and generally have much more stamina and strength. My energy levels have soared, and I no longer feel sluggish or tired after meals.”

“The changes haven’t been just physical. Feeling more in control of my body and health has done wonders for my mental wellbeing. I feel proud of the commitment I’ve made to myself. The weekly group meetings became a safe space to share my journey, learn from others, and stay motivated”

Amanda Says “Slimming Worlds unique activity program called Body Magic is all about moving more and sitting less, building up your activity levels at your own pace by doing what feels right for you. Muriel has really embraced this and the benefits to her health have been phenomenal.”

Muriel says “Reversing my type 2 diabetes and reclaiming my fitness has been one of the most empowering experiences of my life. Slimming World gave me the tools, knowledge, and support I needed to make sustainable changes—and it truly saved my health.”

“If you’re where I was—not knowing where to start or whether it’s possible to turn things around—know that there is hope. Change is possible. And sometimes, all it takes is that first step through the door of your local Slimming World group.”

Amanda says “ Being a Slimming World consultant is such a rewarding role. Hearing how Slimming World has helped Muriel to put her Type 2 diabetes into remission and how much fitter and healthier she is really makes me feel so proud to be a part of her journey. This is why I became a consultant, this is what it’s all about. Being a part of something incredible and helping others to achieve their health and weight loss goals is the best feeling”

Amanda’s Saturday morning Slimming World group meets at 8.30 am at Sunnyside Barn, Dunnings Road, East Grinstead RH19 4AT. Contact Amanda on 07471369874 for more information.

