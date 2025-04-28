Save Our May Queen: organisers appeal for support to secure future of Hastings tradition ahead of Jack in the Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For nearly a century, the Hastings May Queen has been a beloved symbol of spring in the town - a celebration of renewal, tradition, and community spirit. But this year, even as the pageant prepares to go ahead as part of the Jack in the Green festival this weekend, organisers are sounding the alarm: the event’s future is uncertain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time since its founding in 1934, the May Queen has been left without council funding. In response, organisers have launched an urgent JustGiving campaign to help cover essential costs - from insurance and safety to hiring the professional services needed to stage the event responsibly.

“It’s a very cheap show to run,” say organisers, “but nonetheless we have overheads that we cannot ignore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings May Queen is a longstanding tradition in the town, with the maypole dancers and local children playing a central role in the celebrations. The fundraiser has currently raised over 50% of its target, with more than £350 collected so far. However, organisers are still looking for the community to get behind them and support this vital fundraiser to ensure the tradition can continue for future generations. You can contribute by visiting the JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hastings-mayqueen

Local children and maypole dancers play a central role in the Hastings May Queen tradition, which has been a beloved part of the town’s spring celebrations since 1934.

Jack in the Green 2025: A Festival of Tradition and Colour

This weekend, the streets of Hastings will once again come alive with drumming, dancing, and vibrant colour as the Jack in the Green festival returns from Friday 2nd May to Monday 5th May. Drawing thousands of visitors from across the UK, the four-day celebration marks a cherished tradition rooted in British May Day folklore.

The festival kicks off on Friday, with a series of lively performances and family-friendly activities, before building to the dramatic Monday procession. The procession winds through Hastings Old Town, featuring costumed giants, morris dancers, drummers, and other unique characters, before culminating in the “slaying of the Jack” on West Hill - a symbolic act to release the spirit of summer.

As the Jack in the Green festival draws near, the Hastings May Queen tradition remains a vital part of the town's cultural heritage. With the community’s support, organisers hope to secure the future of the pageant, ensuring that it continues to be a source of pride and joy for Hastings for many years to come.