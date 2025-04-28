Save Our May Queen: organisers appeal for support to secure future of Hastings tradition ahead of Jack in the Green
For the first time since its founding in 1934, the May Queen has been left without council funding. In response, organisers have launched an urgent JustGiving campaign to help cover essential costs - from insurance and safety to hiring the professional services needed to stage the event responsibly.
“It’s a very cheap show to run,” say organisers, “but nonetheless we have overheads that we cannot ignore.”
The Hastings May Queen is a longstanding tradition in the town, with the maypole dancers and local children playing a central role in the celebrations. The fundraiser has currently raised over 50% of its target, with more than £350 collected so far. However, organisers are still looking for the community to get behind them and support this vital fundraiser to ensure the tradition can continue for future generations. You can contribute by visiting the JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hastings-mayqueen
Jack in the Green 2025: A Festival of Tradition and Colour
This weekend, the streets of Hastings will once again come alive with drumming, dancing, and vibrant colour as the Jack in the Green festival returns from Friday 2nd May to Monday 5th May. Drawing thousands of visitors from across the UK, the four-day celebration marks a cherished tradition rooted in British May Day folklore.
The festival kicks off on Friday, with a series of lively performances and family-friendly activities, before building to the dramatic Monday procession. The procession winds through Hastings Old Town, featuring costumed giants, morris dancers, drummers, and other unique characters, before culminating in the “slaying of the Jack” on West Hill - a symbolic act to release the spirit of summer.
As the Jack in the Green festival draws near, the Hastings May Queen tradition remains a vital part of the town's cultural heritage. With the community’s support, organisers hope to secure the future of the pageant, ensuring that it continues to be a source of pride and joy for Hastings for many years to come.